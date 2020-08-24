Pekin Plays Host to Rare Women’s Slow Pitch Softball League

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It’s only fitting that the home of softball in central Illinois also plays host to the only womens slow pitch softball league in the Tri-County area. The Pekin Park District and Lettes Field has hosted womens slow pitch games on Wednesday nights for the better part of five decades.

“In the 70’s, in the 70′, yes. It was very popular, slow pitch took off,” Pam Wibben said when asked when she first started playing slow pitch. “A lot of women got together and started playing.”

Slow pitch is a little bit different than regular softball. Pitches can’t be too low or high, which means most everyone either gets a hit or draws a walk. And it’s a great way to stay active and social for players of any age. Amy Jackson says she’s been playing since the late 70’s.

“I’m not very competitive, but my life is very social,” Amy Jackson said. “And I like to be active. I like to play and I’ve met a lot of friends over the years.”

“I’m blessed at 63 to be able to still play softball,” Wibben said. “If we win, it’s a great day. If we lose, we take it on the chin, it’s ok. You just smile and say adios.”

The Pekin slow pitch league has four teams this summer and is always looking for new players. Whether you’ve played softball your whole life, or are a first timer, the league is happy to add on to it’s family of players.

“You don’t have to be the best. You just come out here to have fun,” Jackson added. “Even if you’re not very good, it’s ok. If you want to play, come out and ask. We will get you on a team.”

If you are interested in joining the Pekin women’s slow pitch softball league, you can find details by calling the Pekin Park District at 309-347-7275 or visiting their website: http://www.pekinparkdistrict.org/softball.html