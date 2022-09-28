PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Carter Stevenson thought he was in store for a good senior year of golf.

His season really started in July when he shot a career best 65 in the final round of the Renewal by Anderson D.A. Points American Junior Golf Association Open at Pekin Country Club.

”I’ve been hitting the ball really well lately, like I did back then,” Stevenson said. “Putts go in when they do. You can’t force them.”

Now Stevenson’s high school golf career is coming to a close.

He shot a 75 and was medalist last week as he led Dragons win a fourth straight Mid-Illini Conference title. Wednesday, he fired a 70 and took medalist honors as he led Pekin to a class 3A regional championship in Kankakee.

He feels it’s up to him to set the tone for his team in the postseason.

“I put pressure on myself to shoot a good score for my team. Take the pressure off,” said Stevenson. “When I’m playing well everyone else falls in line.”

He may be all business on the golf course but there’s another area where the senior says he leads leads the team. He says it’s getting rowdy on the team bus prior to matches.

According the Stevenson, who has committed to play college golf at Bradley, it’s a way to blow off steam and get everyone ready to play.

“The bus is something else,” Stevenson said with a smile. “We get into our groove when we get on there. We roll up to a tournament having fun and it carries over to the tournament. It gets crazy, we all get excited sometimes. We’re supposed to.”

Stevenson admits he was quiet in his days as an underclassman at Pekin. But now he’s loud and proud of his role as the teams’ top player and energizer.

“He’s a goof ball. He really is,” said Pekin golf coach Jeremy Crouch. “He likes to be relaxed, have fun. It’s a sport, right? We’re playing a team sport, supposed to have fun, be relaxed and do it.”

Loud on on the bus and then loud with his game. Stevenson is making noise for Pekin golf this fall.