PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Carter Stevenson saved his best for last.

The Pekin senior-to-be fired a career best 7-under-65 in the final round for the Renewal by Anderson Junior Open at Pekin Country Club on Thursday. He finished third behind winner Cy Norman of Benton who’s final round 70 put his at 6-under-par for the tournament.

Stevenson had ten birdies on the round at his 65 was the best score at the American Junior Golf Association tournament hosted by PGA Tour player D.A. Points in his hometown.

“It was great, I love it. It’s a big tournament. I love playing in it, it’s in my hometown,” Stevenson said.

“I had a lot of support today. The crowd is something I don’t usually hear that much. It was really fun.”

Stevenson birdied four of the first six holes in his round to get some momentum.

“On (hole) six, I knew it could be something but it was a long way to go. Then I birdied three holes in a row on the back. I thought it was time to go, let’s turn it up,” Stevenson said.

Peoria’s Weston Walker was playing alongside Stevenson and finished eighth after his final round 70. Roanoke’s DJ Normal shot a 71 and finished tied for 25th.

Audrey Rischer of Columbia, Missouri won the girls division in a playoff with Varsha Ramachandran of San Jose, California. The two finished even par for the 54-hole event with a score of 216.

Pontiac’s Dani Grace Schrock was 17th with a +13 total and Peoria’s Ella Coulter finished 24th (+25).