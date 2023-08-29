PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — She was a soccer and basketball player growing up.

But when Pekin’s Mylee Hansen starting playing high school football as a sophomore, she fell in love with the game.

Saturday night the three-sport athlete announced she would play soccer and football at Monmouth College. Hansen is the place kicker for the Dragons who made the state quarterfinals last fall and won their 2023 season opener at Rolling Meadows last Friday.

In that game, she kicked a point after touchdown for her 101st career point.