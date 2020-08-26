Pekin’s Mason Minkel Adding to Family Golf Legacy

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Mason Minkel says the secret to his recent success is pretty simple.

“I’ve been striking the ball very well, finding out my lines and hitting them as close as possible to that,” said Minkel. “The ball has been going in the hole.”

Yes, the ball has been going in the hole for the Pekin High School senior. A lot.

Pekin has played two matches and entered a tournament. The Dragons have won all three with Minkel leading the way.

Saturday he shot his best round ever at Coyote Creek, his 4-under-68 earned him medalist honors at the 13-team Limestone Invitational. It came a week after Minkel, 17, became the seconds youngest player to ever win the Pekin City championship.

“It’s awesome winning the city and coming here and playing with all these good kids,” Minkel said. “It’s good competition.”

Minkel says he had a great summer playing golf and it’s carried over to the start of the high school season. And the highlight of the summer may have been when he was finally teamed with a five-time Pekin city champ in the River Cup.

His father Curt.

“It was awesome, really cool to have the moment actually happen,” Minkel said. “We’ve always dreamed about it happening and it finally did.”

The Minkels were paired together in the two-man best ball competition and helped Team TazeWood beat Peoria to win the River Cup.

He finally played a competitive round alongside his dad. But right now Mason Minkel is doing a pretty good job of making a name for himself and his red hot Pekin High School team.