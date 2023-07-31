PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Organized summer football practice is over but the work continues for Mylee Hansen.

This week, however, her work continues without teammates. But with her mother and father.

Mylee’s mom Amy and dad Dan regularly accompany her to an empty Memorial Stadium at Pekin High School where she practices kicking field goals on her own.

“It’s nice to know they support me through anything, especially football,” said Mylee Hansen. “And It’s nice because I don’t have to shag my own balls. That’s a lot of work.”

This is a “dead week” for Illinois high school sports. Schools aren’t allowed to hold organized team practices or meetings until the official start of fall sports practice Aug. 7.

So the Hansen’s have their own practice and family time on Pekin’s football field as Mylee prepares to start her final year of high school football.

“We grew up playing sports, being active,” said Amy Hansen. ” It’s good you have your family active and make it part of your lifestyle. We enjoy it.”

A standout defender on Pekin’s girls soccer team, she decided to give football a shot as a sophomore. No longer a novelty as a female player at Pekin, she’s now ready to earn her third varsity letter as the team’s placekicker.

“If you would have told me three years ago that I would be doing football and make it to my senior year, I wouldn’t have believed you at all,” Mylee Hansen said. “It’s surreal.”

The Hansen’s say they love the family time they share when Mylee practices on her own, even during a hot summer practice. Many times they go out for ice cream afterwards.

But sometimes they say there are interesting sessions those family practices.

“They always critique me but not in a negative way,” Mylee Hansen. “They help me out and it definitely help me out so it improves my game.”

Her father, who is a high school basketball coach, has as strategic way of giving Mylee feedback.

“I usually tell her mom to tell her because she will come back at me. She won’t go at her,” Dan Hansen said with a smile. “So I try to roll it though (Amy) so I come out as the good parent.”

