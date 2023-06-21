PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Peorian Hank Ulrich knows looks can be deceiving.

“People think I’m four,” Ulrich said. “But I’m really eight.”

The eight-year-old second baseman was worried he might not make his first travel baseball team so before he tired out for the Canes 8U team, he wrote the coaches a letter.

“It explained who he was, what kind of syndrome he has, 3-M Syndrome,” said Amy Ulrich, Hank’s mother.

Hank has a rare growth disorder with prevents him from growing at a normal rate. He’s half the size of his teammates due to the 3-M Syndrome.

“Only 75 people in the world have it,” said Canes Baseball Youth Director Josh Fisher.

Hank handed the letter to Fisher at his tryout.

“He said ‘I may be short in stature, but I’m going to give you 110 percent every time I take the field,” said Fisher recalling the letter.

Hank is very smart, very athletic. And has a great sense of humor.

“He also added (in the letter) that they should take him because he has a little strike zone,” his mother said with a laugh.

Hank weighs 42 pounds. Buy he may be all heart.

His teammate call him Hank the Tank.

“It’s a nickname that’s pretty special for me because it rhymes with Hank,” the budding baseball player said. “And it goes with Hank Aaron.”

Hank says he’s having the most fun he’s ever had playing with his 8U Canes team this summer. The highlight of his season may have been when he delivered a game-winning RBI double in his team’s last at-bat during a tournament game in Indiana past month.

“My teammates are kind, they believe in me,” Hank Ulrich said. “They believe in everybody.”

His mom agrees.

“I truly think this team is a master’s class in acceptance,” said Amy Ulrich. “We are highly grateful for the opportunity to play in this travel team.”