Peoria Chiefs announce increased capacity and updated mask guidelines

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — More Peoria Chiefs fans will be able to pack Dozer Park moving forward.

The stadium will increase stadium capacity to 60% starting Friday, May 21. The Chiefs opened the 2021 season at 25% capacity, but are now expanding those guidelines to follow the state’s transition to the Bridge Phase last week.

“It’s really exciting,” said Chief Revenue Officer Ben Garrod. “It’s been a long year, so to be able
to take the next step and see more fans in the stands is a step in the right direction. We look
forward to operating at full capacity hopefully sooner rather than later.”

Following the latest CDC guidelines, fully-vaccinated fans will also be allowed to enter the park without wearing a facial covering. Non-vaccinated fans will still be required to wear a mask
in all public spaces unless actively eating or drinking.

Section 103 in the stadium will serve as a socially distanced section for all fans still wanting to maintain social distancing.

