Limited fan attendance announced for Peoria Chiefs 2021 season

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Fans will be able to attend games at Dozer Park for the Peoria Chiefs 2021 season, but not at full capacity.

The park will allow 20% occupancy in the seating bowl and 10 guests per suite. Depending on group sizes, picnic areas will have various limits set in place.

Guests will be required to wear face coverings and physically distance themselves during all events.

Park staff will thoroughly clean and disinfect the stadium. Park officials said safety measures will be a priority.

“It’s been a long year and a half without baseball in Peoria, but we are excited to get back to it and to welcome fans back to Dozer Park safely,” Chiefs General Manager Jason Mott said.

The Chiefs 2021 season starts on May 4 with a six-game swing in Cedar Rapids, followed by two home games against Wisconsin from May 11-16 and the Quad Cities from May 18-23.