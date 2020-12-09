Peoria Chiefs continue St. Louis affiliation, promoted to High-A level

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With Major League Baseball restructuring the minor league, Peoria is seeing a massive change with the Peoria Chiefs.

In a press release, the Peoria Chiefs announced they will remain a St. Louis Cardinals affiliate, but now as a High-A team. The Chiefs were formerly a low-A farm team.

Chiefs General Manager Jason Mott said the team is excited to share the news with Peoria and surrounding communities.

“The St. Louis Cardinals are a top-notch organization, and we are thrilled to continue the eight-year relationship we have had with them,” Mott said. “Moving up to High A is an exciting time for our organization and will allow our fans in Central Illinois to see even better baseball than we have in the past. We are eager to get our fans and baseball back at Dozer Park in 2021.”

A significant part of the change includes the Palm Beach Cardinals becoming the low-A team.

“We are grateful for our relationship with the Peoria Chiefs and look forward to having our minor league players continue their development with such a well-run and fan-friendly franchise,” Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak said.

With the announcement, the three highest levels of the St. Louis Cardinals four affiliates are a bus drive away from St. Louis. Those affiliates include the High-A Peoria, Double-A Springfield, and Triple-A Memphis.

At this time, there are no details on the 2021 season, but the Chiefs’ plan to roll out

new features, benefits, and packages. Fans can spend $100 for full and

partial season tickets for next year by calling 309-680-4000 or emailing jasonm@chiefsnet.com.