Peoria Chiefs Not Impacted By MLB Labor Dispute

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — No matter what happens with the disputer between Major League Baseball and its players, the Peoria Chiefs are expecting to play a full season in 2022.

“A lot of people have asked that question, ‘Hey, what does it mean for you guys?’ Nothing. We are business as usual, we’re playing,” said Peoria Chiefs General manager Jason Mott. “The reason is because our players aren’t covered by the (players) union. That’s why.”

When the collective bargaining agreement between the players’ union and the owners expired Dec. 1, teams initiated a lock out of their players. That keeps players out of their facilities and prevents any signings until the labor dispute is resolves.

Only players on a team’s 40-man big league roster are impacted. Mott says he expects minor league players to report to spring training on time and start their season schedules in April, with or without a new deal between Major league Baseball and its players.