PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Sitting in their usual spot atop the first base concourse at Dozer Park, you’ll find Robert and Sandy Anderson; two of the most devoted Peoria Chiefs and St. Louis Cardinals fans.

They’re been married for 55 years and season ticket holders. The couple are known for keeping score at every game, a tradition they’ve kept up for years.

“I just get a little more interested in the game by keeping score,” said Robert. Sandy said the two keep their scoresheets in filing cabinets in their home, and some go back to the 1980s.

Growing up a Yankees fan, Sandy knew she would have to switch allegiances when she met Robert.

“I didn’t like how Steinbrenner treated players…No he turned me off completely,” she said.

What helps keep their more than half a century of love alive for baseball and each other is not to take things so seriously.

“I have to tell him to behave several times a day…[he] doesn’t listen,” Sandy said.

No matter the Chiefs record, you can bet on Robert and Sandy to take each other out to the ball game.