Peoria Christian School Says It Will Play Winter Hoops on IHSA Schedule

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Peoria Christian School says it will play basketball on the Illinois High School Association schedule starting this month.

The private school announced Wednesday its “school board voted to proceed with the guidance from the IHSA and its Sports Medicine Advisory Committee” to play this winter. Last week the IHSA board of directors voted to stay on schedule and offer its member schools the option of having a winter basketball season even though Illinois Governor JB Pritzker wants the sport played in the spring.

The IHSA is leaving the decision up to local school districts. PCS is the first school in the Peoria area to announce it will play basketball this winter.

The IHSA basketball season starts Nov. 16 with practice, games can begin Nov. 30. PCS says both its boys and girls basketball teams will begin practice Nov. 16.

The Illinois Department of Public Health elevated youth basketball from a medium-risk to a high-risk sport last week. High-risk sports are not allowed to play games, intrasquad scrimmages or have contact practices according to the IDPH sports guidelines released in July.

