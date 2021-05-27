Peoria Christian Trio Keeping Two Spring Sports Going

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Peoria Christian girls soccer team started the season with only nine players.

The PCS softball team only has 12 players. But now three of those softball players are now playing both sports.

“They needed enough players for a team,” Claire Chism. “I felt like I could help. One of my best friends is on the soccer team and she asked.”

Junior Claire Chism, sophomore Hannah Kwon and freshman Lilly Wuethrich are the first athletes in school history to play full seasons in two sports simultaneously. All three figured to play softball this spring, they added the soccer responsibilities.

They wanted to do it. Quite frankly they needed to do this to keep both teams on the field.

“They’re helping out their friends and playing,” said Peoria Christian athletics director Cory Hynek. “They don’t think it’s a big deal but as the athletic director at Peoria Christian this is a huge deal.”

Chism is a catcher in softball, midfielder in soccer. Kwon is the centerfielder on the softball team and a soccer midfielder.

Wuethrich was a key addition to the soccer team because she’s a goalkeeper. She’s the third baseman in softball.

“It’s nice to have two teams, Wuethrich said. “It would be great if we could have enough people so both could get full attention. It’s usually just game, game, game without much time to practice both sports.”

All three admit they have to keep calendars updated so they know what sport they are playing on a daily basis. On some nights they’ve had practice with one team and a game with the other.

However, they says they are enjoying the role of helping keep two school sports alive. So much so they might do it again next year, if the numbers dictate it.

BITE: Hannah Kwon/Peoria Christian sophomore: “I think it’s stressful at times but it’s really rewarding. I love playing two sports,” Kwon said. “It has its ups and downs. But mostly ups.”

Tiring? Yes.

Rewarding? Definitely.

“When I look back (on the season), I’ll definitely look at the good times,” Chism said with a smile. “I won’t think about how tired I was or anything.”