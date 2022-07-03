PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Peoria City blanked the Thunder Bay Chill 3-0 Sunday night in their final home game of the 2022 regular season.

The scoring started early as Justin Freitas put away a shot in just the seventh minute of the game. It was his third goal of the weekend after scoring two Friday night against FC Manitoba.

In the second half, Peoria City scored two more times. In the 73 minute, Tim Ennin scored to make it 2-0 and then in extra time Tal Segev sealed the game with his first goal of the year.

With the win, Peoria City stays in second place in the Deep North Division in the Central Conference of USL2.