PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The compliments are coming from all over.

That’s what happens when your team is off to a start that’s as good as anyone at the school can remember. That’s the case for the state-ranked Peoria Heights girls basketball program.

“A lot of coaches and refs are telling us, ‘You’re making a big leap. You’ve changed from over the years. We’re not used to seeing that out of the Heights program.’ It’s awesome to see,” said Patriots coach Chris Reese.

The Patriots have roared out to a 12-1 start.

And it’s not just other coaches who are noticing the improvements on the floor. The players are suddenly the talk of the school.

“People are surprised,” said senior Janessa Wallace. “They say, ‘Girls basketball at the Heights?’ It’s been such a long time since it happened. It’s been since people’s parents were here.”

Indeed it has.

The last time Peoria Heights won a postseason trophy in girls basketball was 1992. That team was a conference and regional champion.

Last year, the Patriots won 16 games, the most since that 1992 squad . And the players felt this season could be even better.

“It was definitely an expectation for us,” said senior Emily Dana. “We always wanted to come to this level and be good. And continue doing what we are doing this year.”

They hope to put a postseason banner on the gym wall.

“The whole time I’ve been in high school, we said we wanted a banner, put it on the wall and let everyone know what we did,” Wallace said. “I think we can do it.”