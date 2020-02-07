Peoria High Beats Manual Howard Nathan’s Jersey Retirement Night

PEORIA, Ill. — On a night when Howard Nathan’s jersey was retired, Peoria High retired the Manual Rams.

Peoria High erased an eight-point deficit in the second half to win at rival Manual, 67-57. Before the game, Manual retired the No. 34 jersey of Nathan, Peoria’s first Mr. Basketball winner.

Nathan, one of the best basketball players to ever come out of Peoria, died last summer. Many of Manual’s great players from the 1980’s and 1990’s, including David Booth, Sergio McClain and Marcus Griffith, were in attendance. Nathan was the Mr. Basketball in Illinois in 1991, the year he graduated from Manual High School.