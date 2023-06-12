PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-Star game is a great way for players and coaches to finish the high school basketball season.

And for a great way for a father and daughter to hit the finish line.

“When I was offered this I was excited,” said Peoria High School girls basketball coach Meechie Edwards.

He was asked to coach the South All-Stars in the class 3A/4A IBCA all-star game Saturday. That was only part of the thrill.

“Then they offered my daughter to play in this game. It was overwhelming. The opportunity to go out on top and send her off to college,” Edwards said. “One more game.”

Edwards with one last chance to coach his daughter Denali Craig-Edwards, a post player who just graduated from Peoria High. That’s not all.

Denali’s mom Kelly is a Peoria High assistant who was also on the sidelines Saturday coaching her daughter for the final time.

“It comes back to where we all started. It’s nice and gives us closure. They get to send me off,” Craig-Edwards said. “A nice way to end everything.”

The 6-foot center helped lead Peoria High to a third-place state trophy in March. She was a four-year varsity starter who will soon head off to Western Michigan University to play college basketball.

That made her IBCA all-star game appearance and final high school game bittersweet.

“To be able to do this,” Craig-Edwards said with a smile and a pause. “Not many people have been able to do this at Peoria high. To represent my school and represent them well.”

She started and scored four points in helping the South beat the North, 79-73.

“With her father coaching her with mom on the bench,” Meechie Edwards said. “It’s something you can’t describe. It’ll hit me in a couple weeks when we drop her off (at college) and we’re back on the highway, I’ll start crying again. I want to cherish this moment.”