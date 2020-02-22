Peoria High Girls Basketball a Family Affair for Edwards Crew

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria High School is in a girls basketball sectional for the first time in 13 years.

And the Edwards family couldn’t be happier. Meechie Edwards is coaching his daughters Derria and Denali this season.

Derria Edwards, a senior, and Denali Craig-Edwards, a freshman, have helped fuel Peoria High’s success. Peoria High beat Rock Island, 53-43, to win Thursday’s class 3A Galesburg regional title game.

The win gave the Lions their first regional trophy since 2007 and gives them a sectional semifinal date with Kankakee on Monday night.