Peoria High Ready to Roar at Loaded Sectional

PEORIA, Ill. — The Class 3A girls basketball sectional in Galesburg this week will play host to four of the top seven teams in the state rankings: No. 1 Morton, No. 4 Peoria High, No. 5 Richwoods and No. 7 Kankakee.

For Peoria High, it’s the first appearance at sectionals in 13 years. But the Lions are motivated to keep their magical season going. They say they aren’t intimidated by the big stage and want to prove that they belong in this loaded sectional.

Here’s the schedule for the Galesburg sectional:

Monday- Morton vs Richwoods, 6 p.m. tipoff. Peoria High vs. Kankakee, 7:30 p.m. tipoff (approx.)