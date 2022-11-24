PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — High school football practice on Thanksgiving day?

Only if you’re lucky. Only if you’re good enough to play for a state championship in Illinois.

Both Tri-Valley and Peoria High had practices Thursday morning as their teams get ready to play in title games.

“This is a special week. It’s something wee talk about all year long,” said Peoria High coach Tim Thornton. “Getting here, getting to have Thanksgiving dinner together as a team. It’s a real neat experience and the stress comes off for this week.”

Peoria High plays Nazareth Academy for the class 5A state title on Saturday at 10 a.m. in Champaign.

Thursday’s practice was the last one of the year for Tri-Valley. The Vikings play Decatur St. Teresa for the class 2A championship Friday at 1 p.m.

“They are going to know Thursday morning that’s it. That is your last practice together,” said Tri-Valley coach Josh Roop. “We’ll lo over and play Friday on the biggest stage high school football has. It will be a really great experience for them.”

Both title games will be played at Memorial Stadium at the University of Illinois.