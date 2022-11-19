PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Peoria and Tri-Valley are both headed to the IHSA State Championships next week in Champaign after winning in the semis on Saturday.

Peoria won a barnburner 76-56 at home over Morris. Running back Malachi Washington finished with nearly 383 yards rushing and five touchdowns for the Lions.

I’m feeling great man, we’re going to state. You know we work so hard this whole season, me and my boys worked so hard, we got what we deserved. I’m so happy right now man,it’s crazy man it’s crazy Malachi Washington

I’m just excited, I’m excited for these kids they haven’t been before. I’m excited they’re getting their chance to go, they work so hard and have been counted out so many times. But they got after it, kept after it. And they just really outworked everybody else. So they’re earned a right to go compete for a ring. Tim Thornton, Peoria Head Coach

Tri-Valley won on the road at Maroa-Forsythe 36-6. Running back Blake Regenold ran for 282 yards and multiple touchdowns.

Ridgeview-Lexington had their undefeated season come to an end against Camp Point Central 44-8.