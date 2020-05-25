Peoria Hoops Stars Create Popular Forum

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Peoria basketball legends David Booth and Jerry Hester gave central Illinois countless memories during their playing days. But what they are doing during the corona virus pandemic is making serious noise. They have created the Peoria Ball Talk Facebook page to chat about the rich history of Peoria hoops.

“You know, it’s bigger than Jerry and I, I’ll tell you that,” Booth said. “We just created the page and we just let it flow. We just sit there and we’re fans too. Its all been about the people and they’re the ones controlling the page.”

The group was created on May 14th, and just 11 days later is up to over 1,100 members. The open group allows anyone to post to the page to talk about any memory of Peoria basketball history throughout the years.

“I think what I found interesting about our page is how all that has come together” Hester said. “You hear fans talking about teams from the 60’s and 70’s. And it’s not a who’s better, its a, ‘Wow, I didn’t realize that.'”

Booth and Hester hope the group can continue to be a catalyst for the public during tough times. They see it as a way to look down memory lane and also motivate young players who want to join the rich history of Peoria basketball.

“Hopefully this continues,” Hester added. “Continues to flow into some of the younger players that are in high school now that can look at this and say, ‘Wow, that’s a lot of history. I want to be a part of that some day.'”

“2020 has been kind of tough in different ways, but I think this is a way where we can use escapism to kind of forget about the tough times that we are in, and can also remember the good times,” Booth said.