PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – An exciting week at the Peoria Skeet and Trap Club, the 62nd Annual Armed Services Skeet Championships.

It’s a weeklong event for active duty, reservists and retirees from the six military branches. They show off their skills in an event that brings veterans together.

“The thing going on today shooting, it may look casual with guys just popping targets but there is ample bragging rights from the active military teams poking each other. Think this is as much about camaraderie. Just for perspective, they shoot 600 targets this week. The individual that wins this competition, they might drop one, miss one, or none targets.” Chris Naler, President of Armed Forces Skeet Association

The tournament is open to the public and runs through Friday. It helps raise money for families of local vets in need of assistance.