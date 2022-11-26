CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WMBD/WMBD) — Peoria High fell a point short.

Nazareth Academy stopped Malachi Washington on a two-point conversion with just over five minutes to play in the fourth quarter game and held to beat the Lions, 45-44, in a thrilling class 5A state championship game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday.

Washington carried the ball 47 times for 273 yards and rushed for six touchdowns for Peoria High, which was trying to win its second state title since 2016.

Washington scored on a one-yard run with 5:15 to play to pull Peoria High within a point at 45-44. But he was stopped on a run for the conversion that would have given the Lions the lead.

Nazareth quarterback Logan Malachuk passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more.

Photo Credit: Kurt Pegler

