Peorian Kendrick Green Earns All-America Honor

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The honors keep rolling in for offensive lineman Kendrick Green.

The Illinois offensive lineman was named second team All-America by USA TODAY Sports. The Peoria native is the first Illini offensive lineman to be named All-America in 11 years.

The last Illinois lineman named to an All-American team was Jon Asamoah in 2009 (second team by Sporting News). Green is a consensus first team All-Big Ten lineman who played guard and center this season.

He’s the third highest rated guard in the nation, according to Pro Football Focus.