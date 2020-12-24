Peorian Kendrick Green Earns All-America Honor

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The honors keep rolling in for offensive lineman Kendrick Green.

The Illinois offensive lineman was named second team All-America by USA TODAY Sports. The Peoria native is the first Illini offensive lineman to be named All-America in 11 years.

The last Illinois lineman named to an All-American team was Jon Asamoah in 2009 (second team by Sporting News). Green is a consensus first team All-Big Ten lineman who played guard and center this season.

He’s the third highest rated guard in the nation, according to Pro Football Focus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News