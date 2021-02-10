Peorian’s Scheduling Keeping Prep Basketball Season on Track

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — He’s an unsung hero in getting high school basketball games played in the Peoria area.

Don King is 66 years old and for 47 years he has been a high school basketball referee. Because of that, he can be hard to get a hold of.

“I don’t text so my phone ring a lot,” King said with a smile. “People say my eyesight is terrible, that’s why I don’t text.”

His phone rings and rings. King is working five or six games a week but more importantly, he schedules the men and women who officiate prep basketball games around Peoria.

And he’s never had a season like this with so many games in such a short season. Worse yet, there’s limited number of officials with which to cover games.

“I got the schedule one week before the season starts. It got complicated really, really fast,” King said of the Illinois High School association basketball season this year. “Varsity officials are working freshmen and sophomore games. Guys that predominately work girls games are working boys games. Guys that strictly work boys games are working girls games. Everyone’s pitching in. It’s nice.”

And scheduling during this compact season is more complicated when you consider COVID-19 because most of those officials are older men.

“We had 26 officials opt out because of COVID. Some have diabetes, pre-existing conditions, they don’t want to risk it,” King said.

There’s been a referee shortage in Illinois for years and King is really feeling it this season. But he says the men and women in stripes are MVPs in this COVID season.

“Everybody that’s officiating is very valuable to me,” King said. “They are very valuable to their community because we need them.”