PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Here’s a scary thought.

Peoria High’s Aaliyah Guyton was really good last year when she was named a first team all-state player. And she might be even better this season.

“I’m not satisfied. At the end of the day I always want more and see where my ceiling can be,” Guyton said. “Hopefully I keep going.”

Guyton has led Peoria High to a 10-0 start. The Lions are ranked No. 1 in the class 3A state rankings released Wednesday.

“She works hard at the game,” said Peoria High coach Meechie Edwards as his team prepared to practice. “When we are in here, she’s always one of the first ones in and the last to leave. When you do what you’re supposed to do, good things happen.”

That description sounds a little but like the star Aaliyah Guyton could be playing with next season, Iowa’s Caitlin Clark. Guyton signed her national letter of intent to play with the Hawkeyes last month.

“She’s fun to be around,” Guyton said of Clark, whom she met on her official visit to Iowa this summer. “She’s competitive in everything. She was really cool to meet.”

Clark is a senior but has one year of eligibility remaining because she was in college during the COIVD 19 pandemic in 2020 when the NCAA granted an extra year for it athletes. So Guyton and Clark could be teammates next year.

“I’ve thought about all the possibilities, especially of her coming back and how I could learn from her,” said Guyton.

The Peoria High guard doesn’t know if she’ll ever get the chance to play alongside Clark but she says she feels like they are already teammates. Guyton says she is learning how she can better her game by watching Caitlin play.

“As I watch her play, I try and learn from what she is doing, like when they try and double team her. There’s extra pressure on her,” Guyton said. “Watching her games are very helpful for me this season.”

Just another way Aaliyah Guyton is getting better.