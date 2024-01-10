PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Peoria High senior Danielle Ruffin says there are advantages growing up in a basketball family.

Her grandfather Dan was a high school coach. When he retired from coaching Peoria High, her father Daniel replaced him.

“It gets me a step ahead. Like my head on a swivel, when it comes to basketball,” Danielle Ruffin said. “Being around family, always talking about (basketball) and being in a close circle (helps).”

Ruffin’s father is still the coach of the Peoria High varsity boys team. He was a star guard at Peoria High and Bradley University.

And there’s little doubt, when you watch her play, you see a lot of her father’s game in her.

“Her quickness, her instincts for the ball. It’s almost a mirror image,” Daniel Ruffin said of his daughter. “I hear it a lot. It’s fun just watching it. It’s fun being a part of that process.”

The younger Ruffin in a starting guard on the state ranked Lions. She helped her team finish third at state last year.

“I always get that comment every time. They say, ‘You look just like him on the court.’ That’s a great compliment. I take that very well,” said Danielle Ruffin. “I get a lot of advice form him. He says I think you should do this or do that. It’s good.”

Like her father, Danielle is super quick, great defensively and can shoot the basketball. But her dad knows what it’s like to win a state championship and she doesn’t.

Yet.

She hopes she can experience that feeling soon.

“We’re still coming,” said Danielle Ruffin. “That’s the goal.”