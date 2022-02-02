Peoria’s DJ Richardson Going Back to School… to Coach

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — DJ Richardson is back in high school.

At least in high school gyms, as a first-year varsity assistant coach at East Peoria. And he loves it.

“It’s been a blessing,” said Richardson. “The guys keep me going as well. It brings back so many memories.”

Richardson was a star player at Peoria High, then had a standout career at the University of Illinois from 2009-13. After college, he had a six-year pro career overseas.

But he says he always thought he might move towards coaching.

“Now I have to prepare the practice and coach guys,” said Richardson. “I’ve been a leader on most teams I’ve been on. So it’s nice being a leader and get out here an practice with the guys. It’s a lot of fun.”

He met with East Peoria head coach Jon Grzanich in September about the assistant coach opening and they “hit it off immediately.” Soon Richardson was part of the Raiders program.

“He’s getting a taste of the coaching bug. He’s enjoying it,” said Grzanich. “If he chooses to continue in this professional, he’ll be great at it.”

The East Peoria players are too young to have seen Richardson play in high school or college. But after he practiced with them a couple times, Richardson said they did their research and figured out how good a player he really was and still is.

“They look at (Illinois) and see I’m one of the top three-point shooters (in program history by percentage), they can see I won championships overseas,” Richardson said. “They can look at stuff and I can go out there are show them.”

East Peoria is 12-10 and won the Williamsville Holiday Tournament in December.

“His angle of feedback is completely different from most coaches,” said senior Jack Knapp. “DJ has been there, he’s proved he can do everything he’s saying. He has a sense of credibility to what he says.”