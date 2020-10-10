Peoria’s Kendrick Green Excited About Illini O-Line

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Illini football season is still two weeks away but Kendrick Green is ready to talk about the offensive line now.

The veteran lineman from Peoria says there’s a little rust with his group now but believes the offensive line is on its way to a solid Big Ten season.

“We try and be a group that comes to work every day. That’s something we really take pride in with that blue collar mentality,” Green said. “We’re proud to be part of the offensive line. We try and carry the team on our backs, especially the offense.”

Illinois opens the season Oct. 24 at Wisconsin.