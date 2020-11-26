Peoria’s Miller Shines with 28 in Illini Debut, Illinois Easily Wins Opener

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Ayo Dosunmu and Adam Miller scored 28 points apiece and No. 8 Illinois made a school record 17 three-pointe shots in a 122-60 win over North Carolina A&T in the season opener at State Farm Center on Wednesday.

Dosunmu, an preseason All-American who pulled his name out of the NBA draft this summer to return to school, added 10 rebounds and five assists. Miller, a Peoria native who played prep basketball with Dosunmu after moving to Chicago, set a record for most points by an Illini freshman in a first game.

Illinois scored 27 straight points in the first half and led 58-19 at halftime, with Miller scoring 19 first half points to match North Carolina A&T’s scoring. Illini sophomore center Kofi Cockburn added 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Illini who are hosting a four-team event this week and will play Chicago State at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

