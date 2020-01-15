Peyton’s Place: Soccer Player Starring for Morton Hoops

MORTON, Ill. — She is what you’d call a reluctant scorer.

Morton’s Peyton Dearing is having her best basketball season ever but she’s still second-guesses herself when she’s about to shoot.

“When someone else is there, I always look for them first. They are better shooters than me obviously,” Dearing said of her teammates. “I’ve been more confident in myself and I don’t think. When I think before I shoot, it doesn’t end well.”

Dearing must not be thinking on the floor. She’s become quite a weapon for the top-ranked Morton Lady Potters (20-0).

“I just love seeing a kid blossom and perform the way she’s done,” said Morton head coach Bob Becker. “It’s confidence, it’s experience, it’s been a lot of hard work. And it’s paying off.”

And it’s happening with a gal who once thought thought softball might be her best sport. She played soccer, softball and basketball growing up.

“Softball was my first sport,” Dearing said. “My mom (Ericka) played softball and we wanted to test that out.”

Despite playing multiple sports her whole life but her first love is soccer. She’ll play college soccer at Illinois State next season.

But she admits she’s really going to miss high school basketball.

“I miss soccer right now because I have been playing basketball a lot,” Dearing said. “I love playing for this team. It’s fun.”