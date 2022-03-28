BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Five years ago, when Evergreen Racquet Club held its first pickleball tournament, about 30 people played.

This year’s B-Town Throwdown drew 300 players to the Bloomington club.

“You can’t go a day without hearing about it,” said Evergreen Racquet Club pickleball pro Kat Smalley. “Everybody’s talking about it. It’s so addictive. It makes you feel great”

Pickleball is part tennis, part ping pong, part badminton. You can play singles or doubles.

It’s considered one of the fastest growing sports in the country. David Samudio brought his family from Minneapolis to play central Illinois to play in the tournament over the weekend.

“It’s easy to play, easy to learn, for every age, for every gender,” Samudio said “You learn fast.”

He’s only been playing a year. His kids have only been playing for about six months and they entered the tournament too.

“I think it looks fun, it looks easy enough (to play). That’s how I got into it,” said 16-year-old Emma Samudio. “It’s really fun, it can be for anybody.”

Her 12-year-old brother agrees.

“I saw someone in a wheelchair play last year. It’s pretty cool. It’s crazy how many people are playing,” said Ezra Samudio, who played doubles with his father. “And how many people love it, like us.”

Pickleball is typically played outdoors and got a bump in popularity during the early stages of the pandemic when people were lookin for something to do.

And now players are seeing a big demand for court time.

“They’re asking, ‘how can I learn?’ Because their friends are playing,” Smalley said. “They are going to Florida and Arizona where everyone’s paying. Then come back here and say, I have to catch up because they’re having fun and I want to do that too.”