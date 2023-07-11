PEORIA, ILLINOIS (WMBD) – It may look like ordinary pickleball, but to the Pinkleball Warriors, it means much more.

“We’re a group of breast cancer survivors and people that are currently going through breast cancer that are coming together and we play pickleball,” said co-founder Kelly Eckert.

“A place where cancer is not there. It’s a place where you get to be normal.” Peggy Smock, Breast Cancer Survivor

The idea came after Kelly met Peggy, who was still playing in the 90-degree heat during her treatment.

Kelly said, “I thought ‘Who is this person out there?’ They were sweating and they had like a scarf on their head. I thought wow she’s incredible.”

Peggy said her friends during her treatment “didn’t care that I couldn’t finish a game or if I couldn’t finish a rally. They were just there to support me because that was the one place where cancer didn’t come in.”

The purpose of the group is to give support to those people that just need an outlet and a way to exercise.

There’s not a lot of support for this part of your journey and that’s what this group offers: the support after your treatment. Peggy Smock

The games are not just limited to those who survived cancer. They’re supposed to be played by those who helped them along the way.

Peggy said: “There really is not a lot of support for people whos wives are battling cancer. There’s not really groups for men to talk about how this impacting them.”

The group is still growing but whatever the future holds for Pinkleball, they don’t view their success in numbers.

What I see as success is when I see a lady who just finished her 98th treatment and she’s out here playing with her daughter, and she’s been battling for over 10 years. That’s what inspires me. Peggy Smock

And once you get started, you won’t want to stop playing.

“I’m going to tell you once you pick up a paddle and hit the ball…once you smash a ball you’ll play the rest of your life,” Peggy said.