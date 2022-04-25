EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Last year Emily Compton was a part-time pitcher and an infielder who could hit.

But this winter her coach shared some big news with her.

“I told her I foresee you getting a lot of innings this year,” said East Peoria softball coach Denee Menzione. “She looked at me all bright-eyed, with a smile and said ‘OK!'”

By innings, Menzione was referring to Compton being the team’s No. 1pitcher.

“I was really excited. I said “Yea! I get to pitch.’ I love pitching,” Compton said.

Her success this season matched her excitement. The junior hasn’t given up a run to a conference opponent yet this year.

In the past two weeks, she’s tossed six shutouts and three no-hitters. In all three games where she didn’t allow a hit, she says she knew she was flirting with a no-hitter but didn’t say a word.

“I try not to think about it. You don’t want to jinx it,” said Compton. “You try and keep it in the back of your mind and focus on each pitch as it goes.”

It’s been amazing transformation for Compton, who has East Peoria parked in first place in the Mid-Illini with huge games against second-place Washington and conference co-leader Metamora on the schedule this week.

She has always loved pitching and is taking advantage of the opportunity in a big way.

“I worked hard in the summer and tried to build a bond with all my teammates to have the confidence of doing what I’m doing now,” Compton said.

If opponents didn’t know about Compton prior to this spring, they sure know now.

I like to call her our secret weapon,” Menzione said. “But she’s not a secret anymore.”