PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — There was no way her project was going to slip away.

Chloe Petersen is back where she wants to be. Back in Peoria putting together a Hits For the Cure softball event again.

The fundraiser for the Children’s Hospital is a two-day softball event where high school softball teams play to help kids fighting cancer. The past two years her event was canceled by COVID.

“It’s my passion, it’s my everything, I’ve missed it so much,” Petersen said. “I know it’s something the teams love too. It’s something the children miss too.”

Petersen, who battled kidney cancer when she was a child, started Hits for the Cure when she was a softball standout at Peoria Notre Dame in 2015. She got pledges for every hit and donated them to the St. Jude Midwest Affiliate in Peoria.

Eventually the entire Notre Dame team got involved and when Peterson went off to college, she came up with an idea to make Hits For The Cure grow to include other area teams raising money for childhood cancer research. This weekend 12 teams will play at Peoria’s Louisville Slugger Complex with that goal.

“It’s such a pivotal time when the high schoolers can truly see there’s so much more than even softball,” Petersen said. “How they can use their talents to give back to others. I think that’s the real heart of Hits For The Cure.

Now 24-years-old, a college graduate and working in Dallas, Petersen still has a heart for Hits For The Cure. So after a two-year break, she’s back home working on this year’s event which starts Friday.

The games are one thing, but the event also brings out young cancer patients to play the role of bat boys and bat girls. Some of the patients also throw out ceremonial first pitches for the games.

Notre Dame, Morton, Richwoods, Peoria Christian and IVC are all playing in this year’s Hits For The Cure.

When she was younger, Petersen admits she thought softball would define life. Now she realize what softball means to her in a different way.

“I had this calling that I wanted to do something bigger than myself,” Petersen said. “I combined my love of softball with my passion for fighting childhood cancer.”