PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Tommy Graham says he never saw it coming.

“I saw the whole news crew. I didn’t know what it was for,” Graham said. “Then I started getting texts asking why my parents were here. Then I started figuring it out. I had no idea.”

Graham’s lunch hour at Notre Dame was interrupted Monday when he was presented an ‘Making A Difference On AND Off The Field’ award presented by Buddy’s HELPERS, a group which says it uses the “power of sport to engage and educate student athletes about the power they have to make a difference off the field in the game of life.”

Graham, who a star soccer and basketball player at Notre Dame, has logged over 200 hours of community service times as a high school student-athlete. He volunteers regularly with St. Jude’s Research Hospital and the Boys and Girls Club of Peoria.

“I think what is neat today is Tommy is not being recognized for what he has done on the field or on the court,” said PND soccer coach Mike Bare. “He’s being recognized for what he does off the field and for what kind of a person he is off the field. And the amount of timer he gives back to the community.”