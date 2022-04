PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Four Notre Dame seniors made college sports commitments official at a signing ceremony hosted by the high school on Wednesday.

Jenna Horst (St. Ambrose soccer), Kayley Carew (Maryville soccer), Delaney Cook (Western New Mexico basketball) and Joey Mushinsky (University of Mary wrestling) announced their colleges of choice and signed their letters.