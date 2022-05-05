PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — They’ve been teammates since grade school so why not play for the same college soccer team?

Notre Dame seniors Danny Gutzwiller and Alester Dawson signed their college commitment letters to play at Wisconsin-Platteville at a school ceremony on Wednesday.

Gutzwiller and Dawson have played on the same parochial grade school teams, club teams high school team.

They thought it would end there.

“We never planned it, honestly, to play together in college,” said Dawson. “It happened on its own. It’s really cool to play with him basically my whole life.”

The players admit they made the decision independent of one another. But they’ll be together again in college.

“I’m definitely really excited to keep playing with Alester. We’ve been good friends for so long,” Gutzwiller said. “Playing together we’ve definitely gotten comfortable with each other on the field and off the field.”