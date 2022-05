PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Notre Dame is coming home to play in the soccer sectionals next week.

But the whole season has felt like home for the Irish.

Notre Dame features six girls who play alongside their cousins on the field.

Sophia Stickelmaier, Maddie Stickelmaier, Addie Stickelmaier, Jenna Horst, Jane Geers and Rachel Horst are Irish players who’ve helped the team advance to the class 2A sectional which it will host May 24 and 27.