Pontiac State Champ Has Big Plans for Senior Year, College Golf

PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It’s been a summer of growth for Pontiac’s Dani Grace Schrock.

She feels like she’s a stronger player mentally and physically.

“I’m definitely one of the smaller people out here. It helps I have some strength and I can hit the ball pretty far for my size. It makes these courses more manageable,” Schrock said. “I’d like to think I’m a little stronger. I’ve been doing some of my sister’s workouts, doing sprints, keeping in shape. So I can play to the best of my ability.”

Her older sister Ali plays at Illinois State, where Dani Grace will play next year. The two were teammates for one year of high school golf.

Ali gets an extra year of college eligibility due to her 2020 season being canceled by the pandemic. So the sisters will be college teammates for two years.

“We found out I’d have two years with her, it’s an awesome bonus. We get to play together more than just the one year we had in high school,” said the younger Schrock. “I love playing with (Ali). She’s super supportive.”

But before she concentrates on college golf, Dani Grace has one more season at Pontiac where she was state champ as a freshman and wouldn’t mind ending her high school career with another title.

“I didn’t expect to win state as a freshman, then take third as a sophomore,” said Schrock. “It’s definitely a highlight of my golf career. Hopefully I can finish it out.”