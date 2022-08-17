PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Ali and Dani Grace Schrock know how a good, clean golf shot sounds.

They say they have a trained ear from music.

The sisters are getting ready to be teammates on the Illinois State golf team. But the were playing musical instruments long before they became college golfers.

“We didn’t even know about golf at that point in our lives,” said Ali Schrock. “We were normal kids doing softball, basketball, things like that. Violin was our thing for a while.”

Ali enters her senior year this fall. She is the reigning Missouri Valley Conference player of the year and led ISU to the conference title in the spring.

Dani Grace is an incoming freshman. The two were prep teammates for one year at Pontiac High School four years ago.

“Before golf came into our lives, everything was mostly violin. We were always practicing every day and had lessons on Mondays,” said Dani Grace Schrock. “I didn’t imagine anything else. That was all we’d known.”

The Schrock sisters each started playing the violin when they were three-years-old. Both added the trumpet when they got to fifth grade.

They played in the marching band in high school and this summer performed with the Pontiac Municipal band. They’ve been around music all their lives as mother Joanie is a music teacher at Graymont Elementary School.

“It’s extra special because it’s family.” “Ali Grace Schrock said. “Our mom plays the piano, Dani plays with me. We have a trio. It’s super fun.”

The Schrock’s play regularly at church and have been asked to play at special occasions like weddings. They say the discipline of learning music helped them develop their golf games when they were young.

Golf may be the priority in their lives now but music has been there since the beginning. And they say it will always be in their blood.

“When you get a certain passage on the violin, it’s kind of like the feeling when you hit a pure shot,” said Dani Grace Schrock. “This is why I keep coming back to golf. And this is why I keep coming back to violin.”