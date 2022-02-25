PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It was a massive night in the boys basketball state tournament with regional championships on the line.

Metamora beat Mid-Illini rival Washington 60-44, while Manual upset Big 12 foe Notre Dame 36-33 in a double overtime thriller.

Other boys hoops regional championship winners include Normal Community, Farmington, Eureka, Central Catholic and Peoria Christian.

In girls basketball, Fieldcrest punches its ticket to the Elite 8 in the Class 2A tournament with a 52-46 sectional championship victory over St. Joseph Ogden in overtime.

Enjoy the highlights!