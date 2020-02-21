Postseason Girls Hoops Roundup for Feb. 20, 2020

PEORIA, Ill. — Enjoy postseason girls basketball action from all across central Illinois!

Class 1A Sectional Title: Lewistown beats Illini Bluffs 56-49 thanks to a 11-0 run to end the game. The Indians are led by Sydney Shaeffer’s game high 21 points. Lewistown advances to Monday’s supersectional at Illinois College.

Class 2A Sectional Title: U-High loses to Quincy Notre Dame 44-23.

Class 3A Regionals: Peoria High and Richwoods each win regional championships and advance to next week’s sectional at Rock Island. Metamora loses to state ranked Kankakee.

Class 4A Regionals: Normal West loses to state ranked Lincoln-Way West.