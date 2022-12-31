PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Several Central Illinois basketball tournaments delivered with thrilling basketball games during the holiday week.

The Prairie Central boys finally took home the Williamsville tournament title for the first time in program history. They defeated East Peoria 55-34. It came after years of coming up just short.

First time we’ve come down here and won it. We’ve gotten third, we’ve gotten fifth. And we finally got to the championship game. And we just did enough to get it done. Here we are first place. Feels good.” Dylan Bazzell, Prairie Central Senior & First Team All-Tournament

The Normal Community girls won again over Washington for the second time this year. They came away with the State Farm Holiday Classic championship in the Big School Girls Division.

Senior Sophia Feeney said: “We knew it was going to be a tough game. We knew they would be out for revenge. So it’s very exciting how tough we worked for that. We’ve had a really hard tournament, a really tough tournament and to finish that it’s unbelievable it’s so exciting.”

The Iron are now 16-0 heading into the second half of the season.

The Peoria High Lions won against Peoria Notre Dame in a thrilling overtime finish. The Lions had lost to the Irish by double digits earlier in the year.

Aaliyah Guyton hit a buzzer-beater at the end of regulation to tie the game. Coach Meechie Edwards credited their tough work ethic for the Lions championship comeback.