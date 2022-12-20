FAIRBURY, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Prairie Central has opened the season with ten straight wins.

The players say this is what they expected. In fact, they’ve expected this kind of season for a long time.

“I think we’ve been looking forward to this season. We have a ton of athletes, a deep bench. A great team,” said senior Drew Haberkorn .” We’ve been playing with each other for years.

The Hawks (10-0) are ranked second in the state in class 2A heading into the Williamsville Holiday Tournament next week. They have big goals.

“For the longest time our goal was to get to Champaign and win a state championship,” said senior Dylan Bazzell. “It’s been our goal since junior high. It’s definitely on our mind.”

The basketball team’s success follows a great football season. Many of the basketball players were on that state quarterfinalist in football that won 11 straight games.

They say the deep run of football success has carried over to the basketball floor.

“I knew we’ve have the experience coming back to football,” said junior Levi Goad. “The exchange from football to basketball.. it felt weird the first game, but once it comes to basketball, we get going.”

About a third of the way into the season, the Hawks feel great about where they are at. But they know there’s more ahead for a senior class has been all about winning.

“This group of boys have always had that winning mentality. They’ve won at everything. They know what winning is,” said head coach Darin Bazzell. “The football thing, gave our seniors the leadership and poise.”