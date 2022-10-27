PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It’s been a great football season for a pair of area unbeaten small school teams.

Illini Prairie Conference champ Prairie Central and Heart of Illinois Conference champ Ridgeview-Lexington bring 9-0 records into the Friday night hoe playoff games.

“I really contribute a lot of it to our senior leadership. These guys are holding each other accountable.” said Prairie Central head coach Andrew Quain. “Some years you really have to get after the kids on, these guys are really taking care of it themselves. And so they’re holding themselves to a high standard and that’s resulted in some good wins for us.”

Prairie Central hosts conference foe Paxton-Buckley-Loda in a class 3A playoff opener Friday. The Hawks won the regular season match-up between the school, 51-8, on Sept. 30.

Ridgeview-Lexington hosts Madison Friday night in a class 1A playoff game. Last year, the Mustangs advanced to the state semifinals.

“It’s great I mean looking back at last year, I’m really excited to see what we can do this year,” said Mustangs junior Cal Thomas. “Obviously what we did last year doesn’t have any effect on what’s going to happen. All we can do right now is improve on the things that we need to improve on and just do our best.”