Prairie Central Wrestling Soars Into State

FAIRBURY, Ill. — It’s been a season of unrivaled success for a trio of Prairie Central wrestlers who head to the individual state finals with a nearly perfect record.

“It’s crunch time, you know? We come in here every day, get better, fine tune everything,” said Hawks junior Josh Woodrey. “There is no time for mistakes.”

“Right now its just like working on my technique, making sure my body is healthy so I can go out there and hit my goal of winning state again,” said Hawks junior Logan Deacetis.

Junior’s Brandon Hoselton (53-0), Logan Deacetis (53-0) and Josh Woodrey (51-1) have a combined of 157 wins and 1 loss on the season. That powerful junior class says their key to success is feeding off of each other’s victories.

“I think it’s cool, because we are in a community that everybody knows that you aren’t the only good guy,” said Hoselton. “It’s like everybody else is being good and everybody else is working hard so it’s cool sharing the spotlight.”

“They just continue to be hungry just never being satisfied with where they are at,” said Hawks wrestling coach Tyler Webster. “Knowing that they have goals not just for their high school careers, but beyond.”

The spotlight will be bright on the junior class of Prairie Central this weekend in Champaign. They each say there is just one ultimate goal.

“I need to win this year. That’s it. Postseason that’s my number one goal,” said Woodrey. “The dream, obviously, win state.”