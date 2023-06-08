FAIRBURY, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Tyler Curl has mixed emotions.

He loves being back on the basketball floor now that the summer schedule has started. But he can’t help but think about his former teammates Dylan Bazzell and Drew Fehr, who died in a sledding accident on spring break in March.

“You’re always thinking about them on the basketball curt, the football field or the track. It makes you think about them,” said Curl. “It’ll be a lot different. We had athleticism with Dylan and Drew.”

It’s a big summer for Curl. He’s now the leader of the Prairie Central Hawks, who won 30 games last season.

And he’s trying to better his chances of getting recruited to play college hoops.

“I have to work on the small things that my dad taught me. I’m 6-foot-2, nothing big here,” Curl said with a smile. “I have to do the small things.”

Curl is playing this month with his high school team, then next month with his AAU team MidPro Academy. He’ll be trying to catch the eyes of college coaches.

“For any guard his size, he has to show people he can shoot he ball, handle the ball and can defend at that level. I think he brings all these things,” said MidPro coach Gavin Sullivan. “Now he has to do it in front of the right people.”

He has some Division III looks now but he’s hoping for more. Curl understands it’s early in the summer but a critical time in the recruiting process.

“I’d like to prove some people wrong,” Curl said. “They say junior-to-senior year is the biggest summer. I keep trying to do the small things. Doing what I’ve been doing since day 1.”